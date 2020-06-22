The Bold Type season 4 episode 16 to be season finale







The Bold Type season 4, like many other shows out there on television, was forced to come to a close early. The global health crisis has caused the entire entertainment industry to come to a halt, at least when it comes to people being on sets.

It also means that shows are having to come up with makeshift finales. In the case of the Freeform drama, it has been determined that the July 16 episode “Not Far from the Tree” is going to serve as the finale. Originally, the plan was for there to be eighteen episodes of the show this season, but there was no way to piece together two episodes beyond this one. These stories could be a part of a possible season 5, but it remains to early to tell at the moment. There needs to be a renewal first and we’ll see what happens from there.

As for how season 4 is going to conclude now, it seems to have a lot to do with big discoveries for all of the characters. Jane is going to have a big boost in her career, while Kat has a new romance. There’s a lot that will be justified and explained further over the next few weeks, and for now we’re just having to fill in some of the cracks.

For some more details, be sure to check out (per SpoilerTV) the full The Bold Type season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

Sutton visits her hometown, but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

Because of the abrupt ending of the season, it’s hard to know if there’s going to be a cliffhanger or not. It may just feel like a standard episode with a little bit of added flair.

