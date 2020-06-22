America’s Got Talent: Will Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer happen soon?







So far on America’s Got Talent season 15, we’ve seen four different people use their Golden Buzzer — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews. Yet, Howie Mandel still remains and there are questions aplenty surrounding how he will use it.

One of the things that we know about America’s Got Talent this season is that filming for the auditions is going to be taking some bizarre turns coming up. There are some acts that will audition without an audience. Meanwhile, there are others who may audition online. There are questions aplenty as to how Mandel is going to end up using this.

What do we want to see Howie do with it? We’d personally love to see the buzzer go to a variety act, especially with there being two singers already to have it plus also Simon Cowell giving his to WAFFLE Crew. You don’t often tend to see acrobats or anyone within the danger category get a nod and it would be nice to see that. We’d also be more than happy to see a comedian get it, even if that is something we’ve seen here and there in the past.

In the event that we do see a Golden Buzzer go to someone who performs without an audience, it’s going to be one of the strangest, most-surreal experiences that we’ve seen on this show. It will be a quiet way for someone to celebrate this moment, but we have to imagine the joy and the passion is still going to be there many times over.

There’s no guarantee Howie uses the buzzer on Tuesday night — after all, there are still multiple audition episodes to go!

