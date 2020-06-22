True Detective, the Perry Mason connection, and season 4 hopes







Tonight on HBO, you are going to get a chance to watch the very ambitious reboot of Perry Mason. This is not a show that has a lot in common with the original version of the series, and instead is something cool, stylized, and meant to invoke different emotions.

What’s interesting about this show behind the scenes is that there is a connection to another longtime HBO franchise in True Detective. Originally, it was Nic Pizzolatto who was working in order to steer the new show! However, years ago Nic chose to depart the project (which was then meant to star Robert Downey Jr.) in order to work on season 3 of True Detective, which has now been out for quite some time. Perry Mason moved forward with new writers and a new star in Matthew Rhys, though Downey is still on board in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

While we understand that Perry Mason is a new show totally separate from True Detective, we do think that the mystery of it could lead to people being excited about more True Detective once more. Unfortunately, for the time being there isn’t much in the way of confirmation that this is happening. We may not get another season of that show ever, and it all really depends on whether or not Pizzolatto has a story. We’re cautiously optimistic, though we’ve learned from HBO over the years that they are not going to greenlight something unless they are confident. Even if they do opt to greenlight it, they can still drop it if it’s not working to their specifications. Hence, why they dropped one planned Game of Thrones prequel even after it had filmed a pilot.

True Detective does have some life left in it as a franchise, but we’re going to have to be patient … just as we are with almost everything related to TV at the moment.

Related News – Get more news in regards to Perry Mason right now

Do you want to see a season 4 of True Detective happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around if you are interested in some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







