Grantchester season 5 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): Will’s date goes awry







Next week on Grantchester season 3 episode 5, be prepared to see a little bit of romance! Of course, with that being said, this romance isn’t necessarily going to go according to plan.

There are a number of ways in which a date can go south, but we have to imagine that learning about a dead body during it is one of the worst. Yet, this is precisely the situation that Will shall be running into in this episode. A cinema setting does make for a fantastic murder investigation, as the synopsis below hints:

A date at the cinema turns sour for Will when the projectionist is murdered, while a shadowy figure from Jack’s past comes back to haunt him and Mrs. C.

While everyone may eventually notice the death of said projectionist, the drama here stems mostly from how this happened. It’s one of the best conundrums that is out there, given that you are left with a situation where nobody was paying attention to what happened to the victim — they’re all watching the movie! Someone would have to know that they were up there, and also be aware of the schedule enough so that they could comment the deed without anyone seeing them.

As for the shadowy figure from Jack’s past, it makes sense that this would happen. While Grantchester is a show where redemption is possible and characters can move forward, there are certain parts of your life that are not so easily forgotten.

Our hope is that, the more this season goes along, the more we get to see unique mysteries that keep us guessing. One of the things that makes this show so fun is that you can never quite anticipate what is going to happen from one episode the next. Keep the mysteries, but also combine that great emotional undercurrent.

