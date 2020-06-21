Absentia season 3: New photos of Stana Katic in action!







We learned this past week that Absentia season 3 is going to be premiering on Amazon Prime next month. To go along with that, we know that there are a lot of reasons for excitement … and some teases can be found within these new photos.

The image above is one of the first shots that we’ve got of the future, and it features front and center Stana Katic’s Emily Byrne training. At this point in the series, there are a lot of different things worth thinking about. Take, for example, what happened at the end of last season with Alice — or, the parts of Emily’s past that still haunt her. There may be something therapeutic that comes from boxing; it’s a way to channel some frustrations that you have throughout the day. She’s certainly not doing it in what we would consider a typical gym setting.

As for the second image below, the focus here is a little more conversational. You can see that we’re dealing with a weathered situation here. There is exhaustion setting in, and some of this may be due to the aftermath of what happened last season or some of the difficulties within the present — whether it be work or trying to raise Flynn. This is not going to be an easy season for some of these characters … but when is it ever on Absentia? This is a show about survival, solving mysteries, and in the end, trying to find a better path forward.

