Absentia season 3 premiere date revealed at Amazon; see trailer







If you find yourself excited for Absentia season 3, here’s another reason to be — we now know when the series is back!

Per a new report from TVLine, the Amazon thriller starring Stana Katic is poised to return on Friday, July 17 with all ten episodes. This means that the series is roughly coming out in America at the same time (or at least the same month) as it is several other territories. It’s an earlier premiere than we were expecting.

Want more Absentia video coverage? Then watch out take on the end of season 2 at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our show playlist.

As for the trailer below, we think that it does a good job of demonstrating the sort of danger that Emily Byrne (Katic) is going to find herself in. She’s trying to be there for her son Flynn, but new issues are going to arise … and a conflict that is deeply personal will be coming to the forefront. For more, check out the official logline:

After the dramatic events of season two, Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together. Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), can’t help but intervene, and Nick’s life is endangered. Following a sequence of deadly events, Emily must race against time to save Nick, but in the process comes to realize there’s a larger conspiracy brewing. Emily’s demand for the FBI to go after Nick is met with resistance. Taking matters into her own hands, she puts a risky plan into action – bringing her face-to-face with the one man who can lead her to Nick, Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell). Orchestrating a clever ruse along the way with the help of her former FBI instructor, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Emily heads off with Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez) in pursuit. It’s a dangerous journey that will take Emily far from Boston, testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world after everything she’s been through.

So yea … this is going to be an epic batch of episodes coming up, and we’re excited to see every single second of it. If this is anything like the first two seasons, you’re going to want to watch it all at once.

Related News – Be sure to get some further information on Absentia now

What do you want to see when it comes to Absentia season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to secure some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







