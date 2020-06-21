NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will Nell and Eric have a future?







Are we going to see more great things for Nell and Eric on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12? That’s certainly something that we want.

Yet, do the characters want it? Is there any reason to have hope for the two of them? It’s a subject for heated discussion, and also a point of frustration for a lot of fans. There was so much time spent in this relationship over the years, only for the two of them to take a major step back in season 11.

We’re still somewhat perplexed as to why this happened, other than that the simple fact that both Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith were both gone for chunks of the season and there wasn’t really a way to emphasize the romantic relationship too much. Also, the two characters were dealing with a lot personally and we just saw Deeks and Kensi get married.

Still, you have to imagine that most viewers out there was to see Neric end up together. They are cornerstones of the show, the characters do love each other, and we think that there’s a lot of great story left to tell for the two of them. If we had a say in this, it would be to have the two next season realize that they are, effectively, each other’s missing piece — they want something more than what they’ve got. They can be stronger together rather than stronger apart. We’re not saying that they need to get married right away, but we would want to see them move in a stronger direction. Their romance doesn’t have to be a huge focus — there is a way to give them attention while also still giving us Kensi/Deeks, Sam/Katherine (if that lasts), and Callen/Anna.

We’ll get a better chance to see what the writers decide here when NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premieres on CBS as early as this fall. We know there are hopes that filming could begin in the months to come, but that is something we still need to take a wait-and-see approach on.

