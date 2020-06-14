NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: How much more Hetty should we get?







Linda Hunt is a cornerstone within the world of NCIS: Los Angeles. Even though Hentrietta Lange isn’t in every episode, her impact is immeasurable. She’s a smart, shrewd character with a complicated backstory, and her presence looms large even when she is not featured on-screen.

But how much more Hetty could we get? We know that there are plans to include her more in season 12 than what we saw in season 11, and to us that feels appropriate. While we know that the show seems to be planning for a life beyond this character, we don’t want to see her gone too soon. Also, we do think that in the event Hetty does ever leave, she deserves to have the greatest exit storyline possible.

Here is our hope at the moment for this character: Hetty appears for at least 10-13 episodes of the upcoming season. Not only that, but we’re hoping that it is more of a continuous story. We’d like it to course through some of the individual missions and cases. That way, you get to see a real sense of momentum over time. You see the story build and get increasingly intense with just about every passing second. Sometimes, Hetty appearances feel too supplemental and because she turns up sporadically, it’s hard to build something continuous. We’d love to see something similar to the Vietnam arc, with the difference being that we actually see her a lot of the time.

Hetty is in a lot of ways the heart and soul of the NCIS: Los Angeles team, and we want to see that explored more. Give us a larger sense of not only her past, but also her life now outside of the team. The one truth that feels undeniable to us is that in the event she ever does retire, we can’t see her being gone from this world at all. This is who Hetty is, and her connections with people like Callen run so deep.

Hopefully, NCIS: Los Angeles will return with more new episodes this fall. There is no premiere date as of yet, as that it will depend on the global health crisis.

