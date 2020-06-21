The Chi season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond Brandon’s death







Interested in learning more about The Chi season 3 episode 2 next week? Consider this a chance to learn more about this new version of the show.

Season 3 is in a lot of ways an evolution. While it is the same show tonally that you saw in the first two seasons, there are some significant changes. Those will echo over time and within next week’s episode, we’ll see some individual stories that end up becoming more and more significant over time. Kevin’s story may have some significance almost right away, and others could be a little bit more of a slow burn. We’re looking forward to seeing just where everything goes.

For some more news when it comes to The Chi, be sure to check out the official season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

Kevin rallies Papa and Jake for help; Emmett finds a short-term solution to his food shortage problem; Jada samples the dating scene and a local trap kitchen run by Dom; Trig devises a plan to get custody of his brother, Jake, from Douda.

One of the things that we’re the most curious about through the rest of the summer is simply this: How are viewers going to respond to the show now? What will the ratings be? We know that there are some major questions when it comes to how the writers chose to get rid of Brandon. Why kill him off? We know that the actor was dismissed from the show, but we do think there could’ve been a different way to write out the character. We understand why the recast didn’t happen, though, given that this show doesn’t want to explain away why the character just looks different all of a sudden.

There’s a lot of story left to be told this season — in the end, we’ll just wait and see precisely how everything develops.

