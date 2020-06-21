The Luminaries premiere spoilers: Story ahead for Eva Green, cast







Today on BBC One, you have a chance to see the arrival of something new and very much exciting in The Luminaries. The series premiere is going to transport you into an epic tale of period of romance, one with a pristine setting and a big-name cast with Eva Green front and center for it.

Will this be your new form of summer escapism? We have to imagine that there is a good chance. It’s got some big shoes to fill, given that this series is helping to fill the voice left by Poldark, which concluded its run on the network last year. Like the Aidan Turner drama, this show is an adaptation that could please some fans of the source material … though there are going to be some changes in here, as well. We’ll see how some of them play out when the dust settles.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Luminaries premiere synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

It unfolds in two storylines.

The first begins in 1866, with a mystery: a politician, Alastair Lauderback (Benedict Hardie), arrives at a cottage to find a woman, unconscious with opium; a Māori man, also unconscious; and a corpse. Lauderback brings the woman to town, where she is arrested for public intoxication and held at the jail.

The second storyline takes us back nine months earlier to 1865, beginning on the day of Anna Wetherell’s (Eve Hewson) arrival in New Zealand. She is fresh-faced and full of promise. After a romantic first encounter, she agrees to meet with fellow passenger, Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), but the scheming fortune-teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green) has other designs. Anna is taken under Lydia’s wing, and Emery under the wing of former convict, Francis Carver (Marton Csokas).

In 1866 the corpse is brought back from the cottage and identified, and the town jailer, George Shepard (Callan Mulvey), mounts a murder investigation.

Back in 1865, Emery and Carver are interrupted by a man shouting in Cantonese, who then tries to kill Carver. Lydia’s husband, Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie), returns home from the goldfield with a change in fortune.

Before the end of this episode, we’re hoping that there will be an opportunity to just understand this world a little bit better. Anna and Emery are each going to serve as exceptional points of view to follow, and with there being so many stories to follow this one, you have a chance to get completely lost in everything that happens.

