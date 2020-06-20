Saturday Night Live season 46: Is anyone going to leave?







We know at the moment that we are many months away from Saturday Night Live season 46 airing on NBC. With that, we’ve got a lot to think about — and that includes some stuff when it comes to the cast today.

Are we going to see roughly the same cast for season 46 that we saw for season 45? If there is one thing that heartens us, it is that there haven’t been many suggestions out there that we could be losing someone. There are rumors, sure … but there are almost always rumors when it comes to this sort of thing. The biggest one suggests that Colin Jost could depart at some point during the season, but nothing is for-sure on that just yet. It’s fair to speculate about Pete Davidson, as well, but we don’t have any bona-fide proof that he is done.

In general, it feels like there’s less of an incentive for any cast member to leave the show right now because the future beyond it is so uncertain. It’s hard to really think about scenarios where there are a lot of reasons for people to go. They can’t go do other productions when none are currently shooting, and with the potential for At-Home episodes, SNL is more job security than they have elsewhere. Sure, Kenan Thompson has been planning a sitcom for a while, but that still doesn’t have a premiere date or even a shooting date.

We do think we’ll be losing some of our current cast eventually … but it may not be right away. We wouldn’t be shocked if SNL adds one more featured player, keeps its current cast, and then calls it a day. Moving into season 47, though, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a number of departures. It’s gotten happen eventually … right?

