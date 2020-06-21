Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale







Next week on Showtime, the Penny Dreadful: City of Angels finale is going to arrive. Whether or not we get more after this remains to be seen, but we do think that you’re going to see the story end in as dramatic a way possible. There is a sadness that will be spreading through the rea, just as there will be a fear of violence. Everything is going to bubble over, and we say that knowing full well that this is a show that has already had a good bit of death all around it.

Will this episode be one that elevates the show to another level, at least in terms of public discourse? We do wonder that, mostly because despite the big names and a lack of programming out there, it feels like City of Angels has been by and large under the radar. That’s one of the reasons why we are a little bit nervous about the future — though then again, it’s probably foolish to even guarantee for sure that the series has a future. We still remember how shocking it was when the first series concluded completely and utterly out of the blue.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Penny Dreadful: City of Angels finale synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Sad news spreads through the Crimson Cat; Fly Rico tries to placate the volatile crowd while Rio argues for vengeance; Peter Craft, Elsa and the boys are trapped in their car during a riot as Tiago tries to help Mateo.

So just from that alone, you should prepare for an electric finale — one that should start conversations no matter what.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

What do you want to see when it comes to Penny Dreadful: City of Angels episode 10?

How do you think the show is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







