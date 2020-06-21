Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Season 5 episode 8 hopes







Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Within this piece, we’ll come bearing a little bit more information on that … and then also, while we’re at it, more news regarding the future of the series.

Let’s start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming in the near future. Last week is going to serve as the midseason finale and because of that, you’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s coming up next. The current health crisis has led to a delay in production, and there is still no clear answer as to when things are going to be starting back up.

For the time being, what we’re confident in is this: Season 5 will continue, and we’re not going to be in some position where that is the end of the current story. Whether it be in late 2021 or early next year, new episodes will surface.

As for what you’re going to see during some of them, the rivalry between Mike Prince and Bobby Axelrod is more than likely going to be at the forefront of much of it. We know that Axe is setting out on a mission to destroy him in any way that he possibly can … though we’re not sure just what sort of results he’s going to have in doing so. Meanwhile, Rhoades has his own goals of taking on Damian Lewis’ character, but he also has his fair share of distractions that he is dealing with. Just think in terms of a new relationship and then also what’s going on with his father’s health problems. All of this could complicate his story.

In the end, though, isn’t “complicated” the best way overall to describe Billions? There are always a good many things going on, and the show leaves us to piece through and speculate on how all of it will end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions, including further news on what’s ahead

What do you want to see on Billions season 5 episode 8 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you do want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







