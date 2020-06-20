Agents of SHIELD season 7: Ming-Na Wen on saying goodbye







The majority of Agents of SHIELD fans out there are likely well-aware already that season 7 is the end of the series’ run. There are no plans for more episodes at the moment, but the writers had the time and the opportunity to craft a fitting conclusion. There is something exciting about that, but also a realization that we have to be prepared for all of the emotions to hit us. There’s a real sense of closure, and the cast and crew went through this when filming last year.

So what was that process like of saying goodbye? Even if they were prepared for it on some level, that doesn’t make it 100% easy. That is at least our own personal takeaway, based on what Ming-Na Wen (May) had to say on the subject to Collider:

It’s sad because, at the end of Season 5, we really thought that was the end. We hadn’t gotten a pick-up yet, and so, we had this very emotional scene where we were basically saying goodbye to each other and really thinking that that was it. And then, when we got Season 6 and 7, and 13 episodes each, it was a big surprise and a bonus. We already had our cathartic goodbyes in Season 5. Season 7 was sad and emotional, but many of us were also ready to try something else. The way the storylines end, I think the fans will love it because they end, but they don’t really end. I think it will be very satisfying.

What we take away from this quote personally is that the stories end in a way that leaves the door open for at least for us to imagine more stories. Even if we don’t get more, there could be comfort in knowing that at least some parts of SHIELD are still out there.

