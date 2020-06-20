Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4: Who wants to come back?







At the moment, it does appear as though the future of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is very much in jeopardy. We know that Snooki and JWoww have each said they intend to walk away after the debacle that happened at Angelina’s wedding. Meanwhile, we don’t really get the sense that Deena is altogether psyched about the prospect of filming with Angelina again.

So is anyone actually still interested in coming back for more? Well, in a couple of posts on Twitter it does feel like Pauly D and Vinny are interested in still coming back, and we certainly think there’s a good chance that The Situation could be back. In general, it feels like most of the issues are between the show’s female cast members, so there could be a chance to see more of the guys instead.

So is there a way to get Snooki, JWoww, and Deena fully on board again? We don’t want to rule anything out, but it feels like the frustrations extent beyond just what happened with Angelina at the wedding … and removing her from the cast may not fix it entirely. We feel like there are probably some frustrations with production, given that the cast had to deal with a lot of negativity for months leading up to the wedding because of tabloid reports that were out there. No one had the fully story, or at least a more balanced point of view. Having to keep parts of the wedding episode under wraps had to be a point of great frustration.

There’s a chance that we may never see the same version of this show again — we want to hold out hope, but recognize that nothing is 100% a sure thing.

