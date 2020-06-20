Blue Bloods season 11: Is a fall premiere date overly optimistic?







At the moment, confusion over fall TV premiere dates is running rampant, and there is a legitimately good reason for that. Nobody knows when any show out there is going to premiere! CBS would like a lot of their shows back this fall, but there’s no guarantee of that … and it’s even more uncertain with a show like Blue Bloods.

So what are the biggest challenges that the series currently faces? The biggest ones certainly pertain to the current health crisis. The bulk of all Blue Bloods filming takes place in and around New York City, which has long been an epicenter for the pandemic. While there are efforts to get things under control, we imagine that there is going to be an extreme amount of caution when it comes to bringing this show back.

You also need to remember this — Tom Selleck and Len Cariou, two primary cast members, are both over 70 years old. That makes them more high-risk and, with that, even more caution needs to be required here.

Ultimately, we’d be surprised if Blue Bloods premieres in late September, and we think that an October or November start is a little more likely. We wouldn’t even be shocked, in the end, if the series was on hold until early 2021. This would give conditions time to improve, and it would also give the writers time to figure out how to address all of the pressing events that are going on in the world. There is the health side of things, but then also police brutality and the dire need that is out there for reform.

