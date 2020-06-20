Outlander season 6: Can filming hiatus lead to more viewers?







As most Outlander fans at the moment know, we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to check out a season 6. To be specific, we’re going to be waiting a long while. We don’t see any evidence that new episodes are coming until at least the late summer of next year, if not longer depending on how long it takes to film and also the current health crisis. It will take a while to get things properly together.

Yet, is there a way for more viewers to discover the show during the break? Is there a larger audience to still be had for the drama?

We know that in general, it can be tough to get new viewers on board a series that is more than four seasons into its run. People often find having to watch dozens of episodes in order to catch up a rather daunting proposition. Yet, we hardly think that it is impossible. The first three seasons are on Netflix, and by this time next year, we like to think that season 4 will be. Starz is still the primary network, so we think that they’re going to hold exclusivity on at least the most-recent season for most of the show’s run. We also don’t think they’re altogether keen to promote the Netflix option in America since they want those viewers to themselves.

There are also some other opportunities for promotion over the next few months. There’s a possibility of an Emmy nomination and if not there, you also have the Golden Globes to consider. Maybe Sam Heughan attracts some travel fans to the show with Men in Kilts, which could reach more than just the standard Outlander fan base that is out there.

To go with all of this, you also just have classic word of mouth that could spread the show around — we certainly think there are viewers who haven’t discovered it yet! That’s why we’ll always say the most effective way to promote Outlander is just telling your friends and family about it. Organic promotion can prove to be a rather-great way to go.

