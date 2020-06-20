Hightown episode 6 spoilers: Dealing with a painful death







Hightown episode 6 is premiering on Starz this weekend, and we’ve got a pretty good sense now of the sort of stuff that will be coursing throughout it.

What’s one of the focal points of the story going to be? Think along the lines of Krista’s death and the aftermath of it. We don’t know how you could envision anything else based on what we’ve seen transpire on the series already. Jackie was on a bender at the time that she was killed, and had she been sober and able to help, there’s a good chance she will still be alive. When you think about where Monica Raymund’s character is at right now, this is going to do one of two things — it’s going to be the wake-up call that helps recognize the error of her ways, or it’s going to be the thing that causes her to careen into despair. It doesn’t feel like there is all that much in the way of middle ground here. It’s hard to have something like this hanging over you.

For some more details on where we’re going to see things go from here, be sure to check out the Hightown episode 6 synopsis below:

Jackie and Junior find it difficult to deal with the traumatic aftermath of a recent event; Ray’s investigation makes some positive progress that could expedite finding the answers; Ray is ready to support Renee when she needs it the most.

The Ray storyline to us remains one of the most curious, mostly in that it’s clear that he cares for Renee. Yet, this also may be one of his great weaknesses, at least in that it could cause him to compromise the case that he is working on. We don’t really have a good sense as to where this is going to go, but he hope he and Jackie spend some more time together soon given that they are the primary point-of-view people on this show.

