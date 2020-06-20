America’s Got Talent video: Meet aerialist Alan Silva; ties to Deadly Games







On Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode, there’s a new aerialist you’re going to have a chance to meet in Alan Silva.

What makes him stand out? Primarily, it’s his talent — this is someone who has no problem throwing himself into danger or doing tricks while suspended in the air. He has a great story, and he also has a relationship with a very famous act from the past: His brother is Alfredo from Deadly Games! They are a part of a family of circus performers, so they are used to putting themselves into danger for the sake of entertainment.

The most important thing with an act like this is, at least in our mind, an emotional connection. You want to find yourselves deeply rooting for them beyond just the stunts — we’ve seen so many acts in this vein before that it can be easy to just wash away the level of danger and the stakes. Moving forward, we know how good Alan is. He’s not going to have that element of surprise that many acts have when they get out on stage. Much like Deadly Games found a way to be creative with what they were doing, he’s going to have to do the same thing. If he can come up with some new every single time, he’ll have a chance of making it far.

For now, though, isn’t it easy to say that this was a great audition? It’s one that we’ll remember for a good while, which is important given that this season’s probably going to move at a strange pace. We don’t even know for sure when Judge Cuts are going to be happening.

