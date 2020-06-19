Magnum PI season 3: When could filming actually begin?







We know that there are people out there eager for Magnum PI season 3 — how could they not be? In times like these, a fun show like this can serve as a wonderful diversion. It’s a chance to get away from this world and to a place that is a little more tropical, breezy, and fun.

Yet, there’s no real indication that it’s going to be happening anytime soon. While CBS has indicated that they hope to get all of their standard shows back for this fall, we’re still at a place where we are struggling to see filming start. The Bold and the Beautiful is the only show on the network that has re-started anything that looks like traditional production, and they are only a single day in. What we’re trying to say here is that we’ve got a long ways to go until we get to the point where everything is really back.

With that being said, it does seem as though the state of Hawaii is ready to get TV and film productions back underway. They’ve created a list of guidelines that you can read about over here, and they are quite extensive. Yet, don’t you want them to be? They are doing their best to prepare on a state level, and we’re sure that on a production level the crews are working to do the same exact thing.

In the past, July has been the magic month for some of CBS’ Hawaii-set shows and it remains to be seen if that is the case here. There are more procedures than ever, including getting a lot of the non-local cast back there (which is no easy feat). We’re sure that discussions will be ongoing and hope that things can start this summer. If they don’t, we’re fine with waiting — it’s really one of those things where everyone needs to feel safe and comfortable. If they’re not, the work is undoubtedly going to suffer for everyone involved.

