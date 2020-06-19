NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: LL Cool J on show future, current events







We know that there are plans for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to happen … albeit at some point. There are still questions swirling as to when that will be. Filming could transpire later this summer, with the show set to come back in the fall … or at least that’s the perfect situation. The reality is a little bit more complicated.

In a new interview with Deadline, series star LL Cool J confirmed that he’s spoken to producers about the future of the show, but that they haven’t heard all that much when it comes to what lies ahead just yet … other than telling him to “stay tuned.” He also did talk further about how a show like his, one with a significant law-enforcement presence throughout, can handle issues like police brutality and racism (whether it be explicit or implicit) that are going on in this country:

On the small-screen side, I would say we need to have good cops policing these bad cops. You know, maybe if people see that, then I think it can reflect also what should happen in society … We have to take a closer look at implicit bias and how that affects people, because implicit bias can make you fearful even if you don’t think constantly that you’re a racist. Implicit bias can cause you to be fearful of a situation where you don’t need to be fearful, and you might, you could take somebody’s life.

We’re sure that the NCIS: Los Angeles writers room is already taking a close look at some of these issues and how to proceed with them … though we will say already that this should not be a one-episode thing. We shouldn’t just have one installment of these characters dealing with corrupt police and racism; it should reflect accurately what is going on in the world. We think there will be a commitment to addressing it; we just have to see how far they will go.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to the series, including the future for Hetty

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







