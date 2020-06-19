Outlander season 6: Should we have more ‘flashbacks’ throughout?







We’ve talked a great deal over the past several days about Outlander season 6 when it comes to logistics. Now, let’s spend a moment or two discussing it in terms of its story.

One of the things that the Starz drama has done a great job at over the past few years is finding a way to include flashbacks in order to create more emotional resonance around some of its characters and what they’ve gone through. We saw it with Young Jamie at the start of season 5, with Claire when she was a doctor in Boston, and then even Roger. Yet, is there a whole lot more ground to cover? We like to think that there is. (For those wondering, we put “flashbacks” in quotes in the title because some of them are actually in the future timeline-wise.)

Below, you can see just four suggestions of potential flashback stories that could be explored next season — and there could be others, as well!

Young Ian – To us, this is one of the most important flashbacks out there — we need to understand more what led to him leaving the Mohawk, and also why they were so willing to let him go when they weren’t so interested in doing so with Roger previously. This is a spotlight story that needs to be told further.

Jamie – While it may not be as necessary, we’d love to explore a little bit more of his life in the years leading up to him meeting Claire. It would be a chance to bring back some familiar faces from season 1, but also inform more of his own leadership skills and ability to think differently than many other men and women in his time.

Brianna – What does she have in common with Frank? We’d like to see at least a little of that relationship preserved … though we may also be saying this just because we want to see more of Tobias Menzies on the show.

Fergus – If there ever is a story where some of Fergus’ loyalties are tested or Jamie is in danger, it would be great to reflect more on the bond that the two have had, and the sense of loyalty that Fergus has for him, through thick and thin.

What sort of Outlander flashback sequences would you like to see in season 6?

