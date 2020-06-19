Blindspot season 5 episode 7 promo: How is Weller being threatened?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Blindspot season 5 episode 7? For starters, Kurt Weller is going to be one of the most precarious positions we’ve seen from him to date.

For a little more news on that very subject, just check out the promo below. “Awl In” is going to be a very important episode as we see a lot of that play out. Over the course of it, you will see Madeline try to leverage Bethany’s mother as a way to get Weller to turn himself in.

When you think about it, this is a situation that almost felt inevitable. We imagined for some time that something was going to be happening when it comes to Bethany, who has been hospitalized during this season already. Madeline has shown herself to be violent and ruthless — she will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and a big part of that includes her clearly working to manipulate the people around Jane and the team. She’s already worked to get Weitz under her thumb, and we’ll just have to wait and see precisely what happens from here.

With there only being a handful of episodes still to come this season, we have to imagine that things are going to get crazier and more dangerous before they get better. Bethany’s mother is probably going to be far from the last character who gets roped into this incredibly-messy situation.

