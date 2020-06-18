Blindspot season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Going ‘Awl In’ & undercover







Next week on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see Blindspot season 5 episode 7. This is an episode meant to be high-stakes, undercover, and then also plenty of fun. Through “Awl In,” we’re going to see the team do everything that they can to stop Madeline’s latest dangerous act — let’s just say that it involves two planes full of ZIP that she’s got a nefarious purpose for. These are desperate times, and it’s going to call for some desperate measures.

In order to stop Madeline in the present, what else can you do other than go in and try to infiltrate part of her past? That’s at least the philosophy that Jaimie Alexander and the rest of the cast are going to need to inhabit within the episode.

Want more insight? Then be sure to check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

06/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In an effort to stop Madeline from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the US, the the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission where they intercept Madeline’s son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team. TV-14

At some point, we gotta imagine that Madeline and Jane/Weller are going to cross paths directly … and there’s a good chance that it is going to be soon. She’ll be interested in doing whatever she can to take them down, even if it’s not altogether easy. This is a real battle of wits and a big part of what makes it formidable is just how strong everyone here is. We know that Jane, Weller, Zapata, Rich, and Patterson can get themselves out of almost any jam … but Madeline will stop at nothing. She rarely ever relents.

