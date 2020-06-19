Stargirl episode 7 spoilers: Will Cindy become villain Shiv?







Who is the big bad at the center of Stargirl season 1? That’s something we’ve wondered for a little while. On the surface, it seems easily to point the finger at Jordan a.k.a. Icicle, given that he is extremely dangerous and also prominently featured at the moment in the story.

Yet, we can’t exactly forget about Shiv here. The character in the comic books is one of the biggest archenemies of Stargirl out there, and we already have met the character’s alter ego from the comics in Cindy. At the moment, she’s been presented as little more than a mean high-school student … but as we’ve come to learn already, there are a lot of things bubbling underneath the surface in Blue Valley.

Below, you can see the synopsis for the upcoming June 30 episode entitled “Shiv Part One,” which we feel is going to be some sort of origin story for the character:

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball (#107). Original airdate 6/30/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Our hope here is that Shiv isn’t fully the big bad of this first season at all. Instead, it’d be better of we spent some time really establishing and getting to know that character before she rises to further prominence in season 2. There are clearly no shortage of threats to Stargirl with some other characters out there, so why move forward and rush things along? You can focus on what is in front of you.

Do you think Cindy is going to become Shiv fully on Stargirl this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

