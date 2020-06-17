Stargirl episode 6 promo: Is the first mission the new JSA’s last?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Stargirl episode 6? Well, it’s a case of good news and bad.

The good news that we’ve got entering this particular episode is that the Justice Society of America — at least the new iteration of it. This is a group that is currently constituted of Stargirl, Dr. Mid-Nite, Wild Cat, and then also Hourman. We wouldn’t exactly call them a group stuffed to the brim with cohesion right now — instead, they’re more on the verge of coming apart at the seams at every given moment. They don’t have much chemistry, they barely even know each other, and yet they’re out there trying to take on some enormous forces in the world.

Alas, we know that this is not going to go altogether well for them. There are some significant adversaries that they are going to be forced to take on including the Injustice Society of America, and there could be some other threats coming down the road. Just remember the name Shiv here for a minute — there are two episodes coming devoted to this character, who is a notable adversary of Stargirl’s from the comics. We don’t want to say too much yet in the event you haven’t seen any of the spoilers, but the alter ego is a character you’ve already met in some shape or form already.

By the end of next week’s episode, maybe a few more things will start to become clear. If not, we at least know that we’re going to be able to keep watching some fun, high-energy entertainment with this show. It remains a summer surprise, one with some great performances and a setting that feels different than what you’re getting from most other programs out there within the superhero spectrum.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







