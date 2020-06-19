The Politician season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is The Politician season 3 happening at Netflix? Is it something that you can really hope for? Within this piece, we’re going to break that down and then some.

Let’s start, as we often do in these pieces, with the hard facts — there is no word at the moment on the series being renewed for another batch of episodes. Netflix clearly wants to see where things go with the series for the next little while, and we’ll see exactly where things go after the fact.

For the time being, though, we remain fairly optimistic. Ryan Murphy is as prolific of a producer as you’re going to find, and we have to imagine that Netflix is going to want to continue to support his creative endeavors as much as possible. Also, we certainly think that season 2 ends in a way that sets the table for a very interesting season 3. It’s the sort of cliffhanger that almost dares Netflix to go ahead and order another batch of episodes.

If you are not familiar with it already, Netflix tends to renew their shows based on a wide array of different factors. For starters, they want to see people watching the entirety of the season — it’s not about however many people watch at the start. Instead, it’s more about how many end up finishing. Meanwhile, they also look at the cost of the series and figure out how that factors into the remainder of their massive programming lineup.

The truth here is that Netflix doesn’t always keep their shows on the air for a long time. Yet, simultaneously we do think that there is a little bit more of a run that The Politician is going to have here. We just can’t see it shutting down after two seasons when clearly, there is a lot more story to tell. We’re cautiously optimistic, but we’re also very-well aware that the ball at the moment is in Netflix’s court to figure this out.

