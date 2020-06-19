Big Brother 21 couple Jackson Michie, Holly Allen break up







We know that a lot of people out there are waiting for news on Big Brother 22 — but today, we come with news on a Big Brother 21 couple. After being together from last summer onward, Jackson Michie and Holly Allen have broken up.

Both Jackson (the show’s reigning champion) and Holly confirmed the news today in respective posts on Instagram, asking for privacy while giving a simple reason why the relationship ended: It’s just not working out. We know that at the end of season 21, there were plenty of people saying that they would never even make it this far. There were controversies aplenty surrounding Jackson both during and after the season, and their relationship was tumultuous and full of fighting on a number of occasions.

In that sense, they made it further as a couple outside of the game — much further, even, than some other couples. “Showmances” have become a fairly iconic part of Big Brother over the years — the series has actually produced more couples than a number of dating-based reality shows. Think in terms of Jeff and Jordan, Brendon and Rachel, and Daniele and Dominic. Or, think more recently about Swaggy and Bayleigh or Tyler and Angela.

Neither Jackson nor Holly are considered frontrunners to be appearing on next season — that doesn’t mean for sure that they won’t be there, but we have a feeling CBS wants to get away from some of the drama of season 21. There are new horizons coming, and ones that could be much more focus on the game.

