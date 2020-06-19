Jersey Shore Family Vacation finale: Angelina’s wedding reception disaster







Tonight’s finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation proved to be every bit the hot mess you probably thought it would be. Also, we feel it necessary to point out that it was entertainment gold. Angelina’s wedding was a mess and to think, so much of it started because of a roast during the wedding speech.

Did JWoww, Snooki, and Deena cross a line? You can argue that they might have, but it shouldn’t have been any surprise. Plus, Angelina’s groom received quite the roast of her own. She was laughing throughout but then afterwards, got upset, stormed outside, and then tried to demand that the cameras stop filming. This led to Deena proclaiming that she didn’t want to be there anymore.

Yet, everyone stayed despite all of the angry/sad faces … but RSVP was somehow still there in order to save the day. Ronnie, Vinny, The Situation, and Pauly D helped to rile up the crowd and create a new energy in the room. It was almost representative of what the Jersey Shore family is about — they fight and somehow, they find a way to get through it.

All of this was great … but was the drama really over? Not exactly. Deena tried to apologize for what happened on the dance floor, but Angelina just wasn’t having it. She told Deena to get away from her and it was after that Deena claimed that she never wanted to film with her again.

This was not a season with a happy ending — and to think that this could be the end of the series as we know it is sad. There wasn’t a feeling that anyone wanted to continue the show after the events of the finale — what we wonder is simply why the show just doesn’t get rid of Angelina and see if it can continue forward without her. Isn’t that possible? We’ve done it before!

