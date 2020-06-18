Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4: Is it renewed, possible at MTV?







Will there be a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 over at MTV? We know that this is something a lot of people want some sort of answer to — and understandably so. While we would argue that the series isn’t as fun as it once was back during its heyday, there are a lot of great moments still. Also, there is a crazy amount of nostalgia that comes from watching the lives of some of these people so many years removed from their time in Seaside Heights.

Unfortunately, we do think that the future for this franchise is very much uncertain. As reported earlier today, both Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley have made it clear that they don’t have any intention in returning following the drama at the end of this season. We understand that they’re at a point in their lives where partying and/or being separated from their kids and loved ones may not be all that interesting to them anymore.

Yet, at the same time we do still think that there is a chance the show lives on in some other forms. We do think that some reunions and spin-offs are possible, and we mean that beyond just with what is going on at the moment with Double Shot at Love. We don’t think that tonight’s episode is the last time we will see some of these people; they are iconic to MTV, and Jersey Shore is one of the biggest hits in the history of the franchise.

In a lot of ways, it’s a miracle that we’ve had the show go on for as long as we have. Just think about everything that we’ve seen tackled already in between weddings, pregnancies, Mike serving time in prison, and the return of Angelina after being gone since season 2 of the original show.

