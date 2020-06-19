Jimmy Kimmel announces extended summer late-night break; why?







Jimmy Kimmel is not leaving his late-night talk show at ABC — with that being said, we are going to see him taking some time off.

In the video below, Kimmel announced that he will be stepping away from Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the summer. What’s the reason for that? He makes it clear that he is fine and his family is okay; he just wants some sort of a break. He’s done more than 3,000 shows over the past 18 years and he wants to spend some time with his loved ones. This is a luxury that comes with the amount of work Kimmel has put into the show.

While Jimmy is away, a number of guest hosts are going to take up the title of host — which should prove rather interesting given the circumstances. The last time that Kimmel had a number of guest hosts, it was back when Jimmy Kimmel Live! was a studio show. Now, the guest hosts will be working from the confines of their own homes, trying to find some ways to be funny in difficult circumstances. It’s going to be an interesting next few months!

One of the things that could prove rather interesting in this episode is the potential for there to be some viral moments. You have a genuine element of surprise week in and week out, since you don’t know what any given host is going to do. There may be a few hot-mess moments, but that could be a part of the fun.

We’re sure that within a couple of months, Kimmel will announce some sort of return date for the show. We absolutely think that he will be there in plenty of time in order to cover the vast majority of election season — do you really think that he would want to miss it?

What do you think about Jimmy Kimmel taking a hiatus from Jimmy Kimmel Live! after so many years?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







