The Bold Type season 4 episode 13 spoilers: A look towards ‘Lost’







Next week, The Bold Type season 4 episode 13 is airing, and the title alone says a lot with just one word: “Lost.” It’s an emotion that a lot of young people face in their lives, as you are trying to figure out precisely what you want your surrounding world to look like. It’s never an easy thing to figure out, and it can also lead to some big mistakes. You could see a lot of that happen with Kat, Sutton, and other characters within this world.

Even though it may feel like we know these characters rather well at the moment, how well do we really? That’s one of the interesting questions that we could see explored as we get further and further into the season.

For some more news on this particular episode now, we suggest that you check out the full The Bold Type season 4 episode 13 synopsis:

Sutton grapples with her complex reaction towards the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.

How are the ratings?

Beyond what’s happening with the story on The Bold Type, this is something that we would be monitoring right now. We’re concerned for the show’s future, especially since we live in a world where Freeform has a tendency to cancel a good many of their shows.

To date, season 4 is down more than 30% in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic from season 3. Our hope is that some of these losses are compensated by people watching after the fact, but it’s hard to get cumulative data on that. Just be sure that you keep checking out the show, and then encourage a lot of your friends and family to do the same.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bold Type season 4 episode 13?

