In the Dark season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Bad People’ & the home stretch







Want to know more about In the Dark season 2 episode 11? We should start things off by noting where we are in the story at the moment. There are three installments left before season 2 comes to a close, and you gotta thing that all of them are going to be important. We’re at a point now where Murphy has everything on the line and she’s far from alone. There are some big moves being made when it comes to trying to take down Nia. Yet, here’s the problem with doing that — you mess it up and you have to contend with the aftermath.

Ultimately, it does seem as though “Bad People” is really all about that — aftermath. It could be bad, it could be tragic, and it’s something that the writers don’t want to save until the finale. If nothing else, this should really be what makes you nervous.

For more, we suggest that you check out the full In the Dark season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

ACTS OF DESPERATION – With stakes high for everyone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz), Max (Casey Deidrick) and Dean (Rich Sommer) must each contend with the fallout following an attempt to cut off Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) supply and take her down. David Grossman directed the episode written by Daniel Rogers (#211). Original airdate 6/25/2020.

How are the ratings?

For whatever reason (perhaps lead-in related, or just it airing so late in the summer), In the Dark isn’t connecting as well in season 2 as it did in season 1. We’re looking at averages of just a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 400,000 viewers. While the show’s already been renewed for a third season, wouldn’t you want to see some sort of improvement moving forward? If nothing else, you don’t want to see the third season prove to be the final one.

