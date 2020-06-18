The Order season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big premiere, will The Order season 3 happen at Netflix? Is that something worth hoping for? Within this piece, we’re looking to break some of that down a little bit more.

The first thing that is worth noting is simply this: For the time being, there is no confirmation that The Order season 3 is happening. We’d love to see it, but without any advance word it’s hard to be altogether optimistic. That’s especially true when it comes to Netflix, given that they do have a history of canceling shows after very brief periods of time. Given that the horror drama isn’t the sort of show that receives a generous amount of promotion, there are probably even further reasons for skepticism here.

Basically, what we’re trying to say here is that if you do really love this show, you’re better off watching it as soon as you can and encouraging others to do the same. After all, what else do you really have to watch at this point in the year, and with so many other shows on hold?

It’s with the latter in mind that we should probably remind you of this — it doesn’t seem altogether likely that there is going to be a season 3 of The Order anytime soon. Even if a renewal happens over the next couple of months, the next order (yea, that’s a pun) is going to be trying to figure out when it can film. That probably won’t be for a good while. The earliest we’d personally expect anything is late 2021, but that’s something that we’ll need to take a wait-and-see approach on.

For now, though, anything is possible — and we definitely do think Netflix would get more goodwill from a number of their subscribers in the event they let more of their series play out from start to finish.

Do you want to see The Order season 3 happen over at Netflix?

