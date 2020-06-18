For Life season 2 not on ABC ‘fall’ schedule; premiere date hopes







With the good news in mind that there will be a For Life season 2 coming to ABC down the road, we now move into the next order of business: Trying to figure out just when the show is going to be premiering!

At the moment, what we know is that the show was not placed on the upcoming “fall” schedule by the network. The reason why we put the word “fall” here in quotes is because technically, ABC didn’t even designate that this is when their season will start. Regardless of whenever it is, the Nicholas Pinnock legal drama won’t be on the air right away.

So when can you expect it back on the air? At the moment, the earliest we can envision it is maybe when you get around to the spring of next year — think similarly to when the first season ended up being launched on the network. This is a spot that seemed to work well enough for the series, and it also gives the producers all sorts of time in order to prepare.

The most important thing when it comes to For Life over the next couple of months is simply that it continues to find an audience — it should try to grow its audience, that way it doesn’t have to worry about having the same sort of renewal jeopardy that it had this year. There are definitely reasons why people out there should check it out, with one of the biggest ones being that it’s more relevant perhaps than ever before. This show reflects police corruption and the need for a revamped justice system, and that can be expressed further over time.

