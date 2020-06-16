For Life renewed for season 2; check out 50 Cent’s statement







Great news for everyone who loved season 1 of For Life on ABC — you’re going to see Aaron Wallace keep fighting for his freedom.

Today, the network confirmed that they are ordering another batch of episodes of this show, which is based on the inspiring true story of Isaac Wright Jr. While the show didn’t necessarily deliver an enormous audience in terms of live numbers, it did bring in a big digital audience and performed well via DVR. These measures matter a lot to ABC, and we think having a fantastic star like Nicholas Pinnock goes a long way. This is a powerful, topical show about a man fighting a corrupt system, and it’s the sort of show we all need on the air in 2020.

To get more discussion on the For Life finale now, check out the latest video below. Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more updates and view our show playlist.

For Life is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who had the following to say in a statement on the subject:

“For Life just got renewed for season two by ABC! It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”

Meanwhile, Steinberg also added the following:

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country … The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

What do you think about For Life being renewed for a season 2 at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







