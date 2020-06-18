Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 set for midseason premiere







Earlier this week, NBC first announced their fall schedule — and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was unsurprisingly not a part of it.

While it would have been great to see plans for the Jane Levy musical dramedy back in a matter of months, it was probably never in the cards. This is a show set up to air in the Sunday-night lineup, and when you consider the ratings for the first season, there was no real justification for the network to move it. Shows like Manifest, New Amsterdam, and One Chicago all performed better, and NBC wants to use their Thursday night lineup to launch Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So as we’re starting to make some early projections as to when a season 2 could theoretically premiere, what we can say at the moment is that it’s likely to be in late February or early March, depending on how the network configures things. That is an incredibly long time to wait, but typically networks don’t want to schedule stuff opposite the NFL playoffs, the Grammys, and everything else that happens in the early to mid-winter. Granted, things could be shifted here and there next year because of residual effects of the current health crisis.

Our hope is that come later this year, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will at least be back filming … but we don’t want to make any sweeping guarantees about it right now. Nobody within the world of TV can say with certainty as to when any one show is going to be re-entering production. The Bold and the Beautiful is the only scripted program in America that has really tried it, and so far that was only for a day. Everything is going to be on a case-by-case basis, and patience is going to be one of the most important things towards seeing the industry start to get moving again.

