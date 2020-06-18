Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 finale: Snooki, JWoww leaving?







The Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 finale is set to air tonight on MTV, and the more we hear, the more likely it seems as though it’s going to be the end of an era.

Entering the finale, we had already heard that this was going to be the final episode for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Now, it also seems as though it’s going to be the end for Jenni “JWoww” Farley as well. Jenni confirmed the news herself in a post on Twitter, saying that if Snooki was done, so was she. The friendship between the two spans multiple years, and that’s without even getting into the Snooki & JWoww spin-off show that they had for a while.

So why would the two leave the series? Some of it may have to do with all of the drama — which seems to spiral out of control at Angelina’s wedding. you can see more about that below. If something so negative is the end of Snooki and JWoww on this show, it will be quite a bummer given that we’d love to see them go out more on a happy note.

Yet, you also have to remember this: Just because the two are leaving Jersey Shore presumably doesn’t mean that they are done with the franchise. There are always going to be some opportunities to see them come back to this world, and it’s really just going to come down to finding the right place for them. We want to see them on TV still in some form, but we’re going to have to be patient. Such is the way of the world for all things TV at the moment. (We at least know that A Double Shot at Love is going to continue, so that means more of Vinny and Pauly D.)

I am way to ride or die to see you leave… if you’re done, I’m done. There’s no Jwoww without my Snooki 😩 https://t.co/iA0bRT97rW — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) June 18, 2020

