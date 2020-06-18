The Challenge season 35 episode 13 preview: Nany, Kaycee, & Bayleigh







There’s a lot of drama coming up on The Challenge season 35 episode 13 … and yea, it includes some conflict between Big Brother alum.

Kaycee and Bayleigh were not exactly on the same side of the house on that show for most of the season and here, they could take center stage for one of the most dramatic confrontations of the season. There’s also some drama in here involving Nany and Bayleigh as well. Bayleigh’s in a tricky spot in general now, given that Swaggy C found himself eliminated tonight after an intense showdown with Cory. That emotional constant is gone and that may add to the overall intensity of the game. Two women are fighting for a Red Skull; could she end up being one of them?

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

Nany and Kaycee’s budding relationship brings out a shocking side of Bayleigh, as well as some alleged tea about Kaycee and Bayleigh’s past; two women compete for their Red Skull in the brutal Off With You Heads elimination.

By the end of this episode, the overall field will shrink a little bit more … but it’s still hard to really gauge who is going to be in the best spot to win coming up. So much of it is dependent on the challenge that is right in front of you and some of the individual moves you make a long the way. We never rule out Kaycee mostly because she’s won before, but then you’ve got some other super-established veterans in this game. That comes with a built-in advantage and you know how to handle a lot of the ebbs and flows of the competition.

As we do near the end, we have to imagine that it will only get crazier from here.

