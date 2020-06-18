Doctor Who season 13: BBC executive skeptical on filming future







Doctor Who season 13 is supposed to be starting up production a little bit later this year. However, there’s no guarantee that this is going to happen. The current global health crisis is causing problems all across the board, and there are multiple shows that have found themselves delayed already.

When it comes to Doctor Who, we know already that this is not the sort of show that can be filmed easily. You’ve got a number of extras, an intensive crew, and some very long hours to boot. With there being very specific guidelines that go along with a potential return to production, it’s not even clear at the moment if such a thing can even be possible.

Speaking (per the Radio Times) during an online Q&A session, Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of BBC Wales, said the following when it comes to the future of the show’s production:

“It’ll be down to social distancing … A production like that, which at any point employs hundreds of people, freelance and staff, I don’t believe can be made to the current standard in a socially distanced environment.”

Do we think that the producers could feasibly find a way to figure something like this out? Possibly, but it would probably take a few different changes and accommodations. Maybe you could tell some stories on Doctor Who that are a little bit smaller in scale and more intimate at the same time. There could actually be some good things that come with that, given that sometimes it’s a little bit better to go small and focus on some of the things that really matter the most.

