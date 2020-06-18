Is Bob Morley leaving The 100 … is Bellamy really dead?







Is Bellamy dead on The 100, and could Bob Morley be leaving the show at this point? It’s worth a lot of discussion.

At the moment, one thing we know is this: Clearly, Jason Rothenberg wants us all to be sweating this out as much as humanly possible. Right when it seemed as though the character was back in the equation, we then saw him taken out … gone.

Or is he gone? There are clearly some (Echo) who think that Bellamy is really gone, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is. We don’t think that the writers would make Bellamy gone for a big stretch of the season, only to then bring him back and then kill him off. That’s not exactly great, now is it?

What do you think about the latest circumstances to hit Bellamy on The 100?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

