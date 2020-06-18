Greenleaf season 5 spoilers: Keith David, cast line up story ahead







If you love Greenleaf, then you’ve got a pretty significant cause for excitement at the moment — season 5 is premiering in under a week! There is a lot of powerful stuff that will be coming within the final episodes, including the legacy of Bishop Greenleaf and the rest of his family.

So where are we picking things up on this upcoming batch of episodes? In the video below, you can see the likes of Merle Dandridge, Keith David, and others discussing what makes the final season so fantastic. That includes the underdog-story vibe that we’re getting from it.

Think about things this way — at the start of the series, we saw the Greenleaf family running more of their own empire at Cavalry. Yet, it was not something that was built on a solid foundation and that was made more and more clear over time. We saw a lot of it slowly start to fall apart, and that left us in a position where Harmony and Hope now have control. Cavalry could be decimated entirely, which means that life as we know it for this family could change.

Our hope is that the themes echoed by the cast come to fruition, and also that through these episodes, you are going to have a chance to see some of the Greenleaf family figure out what matters the most: Each other. It’s about finding love! Sometimes, it’s better to have that in a small congregation than something that brings you attention or some degree of wealth. This is the season to rise up, and one where we can see redemption exist in many forms for these characters.

In the end, though, we’ll see what the truth is in just a matter of days…

