Yellowstone season 3 premiere sneak peek: A discussion about dreams







The Yellowstone season 3 premiere is right around the bend, and we know that there’s some powerful stuff that is coming. We are getting back to the ranch, and with that also a family that may need a little bit of bonding time after all they’ve gone through.

Want to get some more news on Yellowstone in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more!

At the moment, there is no better example of this than with Tate. Following what happened at the end of this past season, we’re going to see John Dutton do what he can to bond with him and hold him close. In the sneak peek below, John heard about some of what his grandson is going through — he’s dealt with some nightmares, one in which he continues to fall and fall without end until he tries to scream and no sound comes out. It’s a terrifying dream and it speaks heavily to a lot of what Tate has been dealing with. It’s the aftereffect of some of his trauma.

Is there a way to make Tate feel better? John does his best by trying to get him to recreate and alter some of what’s going on in his mind. He can’t make them go away, but he can try to focus on other things and try to ensure that he can have a better sleep. That’s a little easier said than done when it comes to alleviating nightmares, but remember the sort of guy John is. He’s not some sleep psychologist; he’s just trying to do his best to care for Tate, who he may see as the best possible person to eventually take over the ranch. He has a love for nature that feels genuine.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more insight on the story ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Yellowstone season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







