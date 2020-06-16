Yellowstone season 3: Who is Jennifer Landon’s Teeter?







There’s a chance that you’ve heard already about one new character in Yellowstone season 3 in Josh Holloway’s Roarke. Now, how about an introduction to another? Teeter (played by Jennifer Landon) is going to be a unique presence on the show, a female wrangler who comes on board the male-dominated world of the bunkhouse. This means that we’ll see a lot of new dynamics explored there, and it could be rather fun given that this isn’t a character who sits idly by or takes any lip.

For some more news on Yellowstone in video form, be sure to watch our early preview for what’s ahead below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube. We’ll have more video coverage all season long…

So how does Landon describe the character herself? In a new video posted at Entertainment Tonight, she notes the following with a laugh:

There was a line that if they were going to get a girl, she had to be ugly or mean, and then they saw me somehow and they said, ‘Perfect.’

What we love about the bunkhouse so much is that this is a mismatched group of different personalities, and it’s pretty clear already that not all of them are going to fit. Yet, they are able to come together for a common goal and they do give so much more depth to this world. We’re hoping in season 3 that these characters constantly intercept with what’s going on with the Dutton family, and that there are some chances for these characters to learn new things about themselves. Sure, a lot of them are a little bit stubborn and set in their ways … but isn’t anything still possible.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see plenty of Teeter and Roarke within the early episodes — which, for those unaware, start up on Sunday. Be ready for some great stuff coming soon!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Yellowstone, including more insight on what’s next

What do you want to see throughout Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







