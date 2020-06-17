American Idol season 19: ABC boss hopes for Katy Perry return







Will Katy Perry and the rest of the American Idol panel return for another season? We know that there is a season 19 coming; however, there is no official word on some of the on-screen talent.

There are a lot of things that have to be worked out here. Take, for starters, your typical negotiations. Then, you have to also add to this scheduling, what’s going on with the global health crisis, and also Katy Perry’s pregnancy. We think there’s a way to make the scheduling work for everyone, but it’s a little bit different with the pandemic. That’s the part of this that could trip everything up. Auditions with the judges typically tape in the fall, but will there be enough tools in place to have that happen?

We can’t answer the health-related questions, but we do know that ABC boss Karey Burke is happy with this past season and wants to see the judges back. Here is some of what she had to say, per Deadline:

“I love American Idol and was very proud how they pivoted to the production realities of this season. I thought they produced a phenomenal season and I thought the judges were fantastic and I’m hopeful that everybody is returning.”

There isn’t any real hurry for the folks over at ABC to solidify anything right now, but there’s a lot of stuff that should be on their radar at the moment. The best thing that they can do is keep planning out how production will work and if the judges are interested, keep negotiations ongoing.

Do you want to see the judges return for American Idol season 19?

