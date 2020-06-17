American Soul season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Trouble for James Brown







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on American Soul season 2 episode 5? We hope you’re ready for what is going to be a very exciting (and dramatic) chapter of the series. There’s a lot going on with this series as there often is, and we’re excited to see how things go. That’s especially the case when you have James Brown having to make some important decisions leading up to what is meant to be a big performance.

On the eve of their performance of “Soul Train,” James Brown loses his best musicians Fred Wesley and Maceo Parker; Don and Gerald learn a lesson in humility.

This is one of those episodes that should give you all the more insight into what the Soul Train world was really like. While it may be a fictional re-telling in a lot of ways, we do have a feeling that the goal is still to keep things as authentic as possible. Beyond just a lesson in music history, there’s also an opportunity in here to dive into some television history. You’re talking here about something super-iconic to the medium, but also a great underdog story. It was not even remotely easy to get this show the advertising and the support that it needed. There is a lot of relevancy to that to what’s going on in the real world today and we hope that American Soul does a great job of working to echo that further.

The good news is this — we still have a lot of great opportunities to see stories told over the next few weeks. We’re looking forward to a few more big-name artists being presented through the show’s lens.

