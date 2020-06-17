Top Chef season 17 finale sneak peek: Eliminated chefs return!







The Top Chef season 17 finale is set to air on Bravo this Thursday, and we’ve got a feeling that it’s going to be intense. How can it not be when you consider what some of these people are up against? They have to complete the perfect multi-course meal in Italy, and the competition is stacked. Melissa has been dominant, Stephanie is the perfect underdog, and we all know how accomplished Bryan is in his craft.

We want to have things be intense, but also entertaining. That’s why we are rather thrilled by some of the chefs who are re-entering the kitchen at the moment to help out. Lee Anne is working with Melissa, Stephanie has Brian, and Bryan has Kevin — these all seem to be good fits personality-wise for some of these chefs, and we wonder if they were personal requests. It is a little strange to not see Gregory, given how strong of a chef that he was through much of the season and also that he was already in Italy.

Anyhow, the challenge for this final meal is simple: Making sure that the food is good, but at the same time working in order to tell the story behind it. You want to work in order to ensure that you present something exciting and something that you can properly relate to the judges.

At the moment, the race is too close to call — and a big part of the reason why is that Top Chef is not really meant to be some sort of cumulative competition. It doesn’t matter so much what chefs like Bryan and Melissa have done so far this season; it matters what they do now. If you don’t bring it for the very last challenge of the season, it’s easy to create the argument that you don’t deserve to be the champion in the end.

