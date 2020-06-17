Mr. Iglesias season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big season 2 launch, is there a chance at a Mr. Iglesias season 3? Should fans of the show have their hopes up?

Before we dive too deep into anything here, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — Netflix loves to cancel shows. Granted, you’re probably more than aware of this already. It’s something that they often do for shows that are a couple of seasons into their run, and we already have a little bit of fear as to whether or not this comedy is being given enough of a platform right now. Given the lack of new programming across the board at the moment, shouldn’t it be garnering a little bit more in the way of headlines?

One of the most important things when it comes to measuring the success of Mr. Iglesias is going to be seeing how it fares over a lengthy period of time. It’s not just about seeing how many people choose to watch right away, but also how many people watch the whole way through. These are factors that will determine what Netflix does alongside cost and whatever sort of programming needs that they seem to have any given moment. This is something that will take them a certain amount of time in order to figure out.

Our hope here is that we’ll have a chance to hear about a Mr. Iglesias season 3 at some point over the next few months — typically, Netflix doesn’t make you wait too long on renewals. If they want to end the show, they’ll just announce it and then move on to some other things. There are some messages within this show that make it especially timely, and maybe its topical nature in that way will prove to be a factor in some future decisions that are made.

Do you want to see a Mr. Iglesias season 3 renewal at Netflix?

