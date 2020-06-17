NCIS season 18: See Wilmer Valderrama’s new Today Show interview







We know that everyone out there is excited for NCIS season 18 to come on the air soon. Alas, that’s not happening for so many reasons — even if there wasn’t a health crisis going on, filming still wouldn’t be underway just yet! With it, a start date for production is very much in the to-be-determined stage.

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then check out our discussion on Gibbs and Sloane’s future below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So while we do wait for more NCIS news, why not enjoy a new Wilmer Valderrama interview? On The Today Show this morning, the actor behind Nick Torres was there to primarily discuss the Harness initiative, which helps under-served communities be properly represented in the United States Census. (Read more about it here.) He also talks about the importance of diversity in media, and the impact playing a character like Torres has on his current view of the world. We would hope that he would come back and play the character again later this summer, if it is safe enough to resume filming. There is no guarantee that NCIS will take on topical subjects over the coming season, but you have to imagine that there are at least conversations happening in the wrtiers’ room (which is currently open).

Wilmer closes the interview by talking more about the possibility of a That 70’s Show reunion, which could potentially happen at some point. Nothing is confirmed, but we do think there’s a real desire for laughter right now and we’ve seen casts of other shows come together for various things. The problem with That 70’s Show is that even if you were to age up the characters a good 15 years, they’d still be in the 1990’s — Zoom calls weren’t really a thing then!

It’s always nice to see Wilmer back on TV; hopefully, there will be more about Torres’ NCIS future soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including details on the future of Leon Vance

What do you want to see when it comes to Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







