NCIS season 18 spotlight: What’s the future for Leon Vance?







As we approach NCIS season 18 presumably set for the fall, we know we want more of Leon Vance. Rocky Carroll has such a presence on the show, but it feels like he didn’t have enough to do throughout most of the season. Will that change this time around?

Just on the basis of what his job is, and definitely feels like there’s always going to be something great going down with Vance on NCIS. He’s leading an important arm of the military and got a skilled team around him … but not always one that specializes in following orders. He’s also got an interesting personal life where there is definitely more room to explore some stuff.

So what can we expect to see now moving forward? Check out just a few humble suggestions…

More conflict between NCIS and other organizations – We always like seeing some other parts of the department of Defense thrown in here, and it could be interesting to see Vance clash them whether it be for resource or a specific case. It gives you a better sense of everything that he does.

More of his family – Can’t see have a few personal moments for the guy? We imagine that his life isn’t always easy, given that being the head of NCIS does come with a rather large target and also plenty of media scrutiny.

With that, more of Vance dealing with the public – We’re honestly surprised that there hasn’t been more of that over the years. Seeing Leon have to deal with the media or, at least, more everyday citizens could be interesting from an outside-looking-in perspective.

More of Gibbs and Vance! – The two have a fascinating relationship; there is a legitimate bond that exists here, but at the same time also a fascinating dynamic with Vance serving as the boss. What happens when those two things intersect? More of that!

Of course, more of Rocky Carroll directing – We’ve really come to love his episodes for a multitude of reasons, with one of the larger ones being that he understands these characters so well and how to speak with his fellow actors. We hope that he gets to do at least two episodes a season moving forward.

What do you want to see for Vance moving forward on NCIS season 18?

